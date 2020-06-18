RONNIE HANNAH
1949 - 2020
POTTSBORO–Ronnie Hannah, 70, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center.
Ronnie was born in Vernon, Texas on September 29, 1949, the son of Travis and Violet (Reynolds) Hannah. He received his education in Vernon and the University of North Texas. Ronnie and Patricia (Pat) Murray were married in 1986 in Denton County. He worked as a sales representative for the lumber industry until retirement and was the owner of Hannah's BBQ in Pottsboro. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and S.A.L. (Sons of the American Legion).
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hannah of Pottsboro; daughter, Kim McNatt and Jason Holder of Sweetwater, TX; Jean Hannah, Tammy Hannah, Curtis Hannah and Ginger Hannah.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison with Reverend Jody Shires, Sr. officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
