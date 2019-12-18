|
Ronny Lynn Haliburton, 60yrs, was born December 14, 1959 in Southmayd, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on December 16, 2019 after a 12-year battle of cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Haliburton of 23 years; a daughter, Annette Haliburton; two
sons, Bobby Haliburton, and Josh Haliburton; step daughter, Jody Christian and husband James, all of Southmayd, TX; step-daughter, Karisa and wife Christyn Clark of Hendrix, OK; 10 grandkids, Mercedes Ruiz and husband Eddie of Denison, TX, Kenneth Haupert, Caden Bowden, Kyler Van Nortwick, Elizabeth Van Nortwick, Haley Christian, Rhett Haliburton, all of Southmayd, TX, Nicole Thomas of Sherman, TX, Kyler Jo and Sierra of Hendrix, OK; two sisters, Mary Bowden and husband David, Carol Collum and husband Roy of Southmayd, TX; one aunt, Nelda Haliburton; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He also had friends that were like brothers to him; Don Bailey, Miguel Avalos, Ted Moore, Dan Reeves, and others I may have forgotten to mention.
Ronny was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mildred Haliburton; a brother, Richard Haliburton, who he deeply missed.
He grew up on a farm and worked hard from the time he began school until he passed. He attended school at S and S. He became employed at his dad's store, Haliburton Feed and Seed, he hauled water and did backhoeing. He was well known for his business he started called, Haliburton Salvage and Exit 1 (lumber yards).
Ronny enjoyed making money, old cars, westerns and gambling, riding around his pastures looking at his cows. He enjoyed his family, and the huge family gatherings. These last 3 months have been the hardest, however, he made sure we all knew how much love he had for us all. He will be deeply missed, and our family will not know what to do without him.
Pallbearers will be, Kenneth Haupert, Kevin Haliburton, Miguel Avalos, Dan Reeves, Eddie Ruiz, and Ted Moore.
Family night will be at Waldo Funeral Home Thursday 5 to 7 p.m. December 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Friday 1 p.m. December 20, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery, in Sherman, TX.
The online register may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019