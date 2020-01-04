|
|
|
Ronny Earl Martin, age 72 of Paris, TX died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Colonial Lodge Retirement Center in Paris, TX.
A funeral service will be held at 12PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove, TX. Visitation is scheduled for one hour prior to the service starting at 11AM.
He is survived by son, Steven Martin of Powderly; daughter Shelly Wagner and husband Clayton of Arthur City; two grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one sister Freida Moreland.
The family request donations be made to Oakwood Cemetery P.O. Box 96 Honey Grove, TX 75446
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020