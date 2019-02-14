Rory R. Roach, 61, died at his home in Denison on Monday, February 11, 2019 with his wife and his two sons by his side.

Rory was born on June 7, 1957 in Borger, Texas, the son of Reginald R. and Joyce Nadine (Anderson) Roach. He graduated from Denison Senior High School. Rory and Cynthia A. Mossey were married on May 26, 1979 in Denison. He was the owner and operator of Roach's Pawn Shop in downtown Denison and a jeweler and a member of Southside Baptist Church and held dual membership in Lone Star Masonic Lodge #403 and Billie Mosse Masonic Lodge #1152.

Visitation will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Johnson-Moore Funeral Home with Reverend Keith Taylor officiating. Serving as his pall bearers will be Mike Brown, John Robinson, Donnie Russell, Robert Marshall, Fred Schroeder and Jimmy Measles. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery with graveside Masonic Rites.

Rory is survived by his wife, Cynthia A. Roach of the home; sons Rusty R. Roach and his wife, Holly and Ripley R. Roach and his wife, Cheyenne all of Denison; brother Rockne Roach of Denison and four grandchildren, Rustin, River, Ryder and Bellamy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his special service dog, Athena 'Bobo'.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to for Crippled Children, 6977 Main St., Houston, TX 77030 or , P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home, Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019