Rory Thel Magar, age 64, of Denison, TX, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Rory was born on January 31, 1955 in Long Beach, CA to Arthel Carson Magar & Norma Jean Varbel Magar.

He is survived by a sister; Theresa Lucas.

He has many friends who will cherish his memories.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service.

