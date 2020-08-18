1/1
ROSA LEE HAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Services for Rosa Lee Langford Ham, 80, of Sherman will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at White Mound Cemetery in Tom Bean, Texas at 10:00 AM. Pastor Harold Waggoner of Pecan Grove Baptist Church will officiate. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 6:30 PM until 8:00 PM at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers for their grandmother.
Rosa was born November 21, 1939, in Scottsdale, Arizona to Charles Langford, Sr. and Dora Moore Langford. She was the oldest of 7 children and the family moved back to Texas when Rosa was very young. She went to school in Dorchester, Southmayd, and Howe. She met Bobby Ray "Red" Ham in December of 1956 and got married on January 11, 1957. The couple had 6 children and were married 62 years before Red passed away, March 28, 2019. Rosa was a homemaker and she cherished her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a great cook and hardly ever used a recipe. She will be greatly missed.
Rosa is survived by children; Cathy Simmons of Sherman, Janet Johnson of Southmayd, Margaret Michael of Sherman, Bobby Ham of Denison, Peggy Hill of California; sisters: Dot Lambert of Howe and Betty Rodgers of Van Alstyne; brother: David Langford of Denison; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins, and all of her husbands family, former son in law, Claude Johnson of Collinsville; son in law Randy Vanneste of Denison.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ham, daughter Rosemary Harrington, her parents, and several grandchildren, son in law Elton Michael, and brothers, Charles Langford, Jr., Tommy Rigsbay, and Eddy Rigsbay.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DANNEL FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved