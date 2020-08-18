Services for Rosa Lee Langford Ham, 80, of Sherman will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at White Mound Cemetery in Tom Bean, Texas at 10:00 AM. Pastor Harold Waggoner of Pecan Grove Baptist Church will officiate. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 6:30 PM until 8:00 PM at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers for their grandmother.
Rosa was born November 21, 1939, in Scottsdale, Arizona to Charles Langford, Sr. and Dora Moore Langford. She was the oldest of 7 children and the family moved back to Texas when Rosa was very young. She went to school in Dorchester, Southmayd, and Howe. She met Bobby Ray "Red" Ham in December of 1956 and got married on January 11, 1957. The couple had 6 children and were married 62 years before Red passed away, March 28, 2019. Rosa was a homemaker and she cherished her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a great cook and hardly ever used a recipe. She will be greatly missed.
Rosa is survived by children; Cathy Simmons of Sherman, Janet Johnson of Southmayd, Margaret Michael of Sherman, Bobby Ham of Denison, Peggy Hill of California; sisters: Dot Lambert of Howe and Betty Rodgers of Van Alstyne; brother: David Langford of Denison; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins, and all of her husbands family, former son in law, Claude Johnson of Collinsville; son in law Randy Vanneste of Denison.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ham, daughter Rosemary Harrington, her parents, and several grandchildren, son in law Elton Michael, and brothers, Charles Langford, Jr., Tommy Rigsbay, and Eddy Rigsbay.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com.