ROSALEE COLLEY
Funeral services for Rosalee "Rose" Colley will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 23 at Waldo Funeral Home. Dr. Bennie Slack will officiate. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery with Vince Leonard, Ronnie Cole, Shannon Cain, Carroll Spaugh, Don Ersch, and Cory Colley serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Carlisle, Jason Cole, John Richardson, and Jerry Guess. Mrs. Colley, 92, passed away Saturday, September 19 at Carrus Hospital.
Rosalee was born January 3, 1928 in Spencer, West Virginia to the late Roy and Erma (Vineyard) Starcher. On February 2, 1958, she and Jack Colley were married in Crestview, Florida. Jack served in the military and they lived in many cities and foreign countries. After his service, they decided to make Sherman their home. Mrs. Colley retired from American Bank and was an active member of Fairview Baptist Church where she had many friends. She was also a charter member of West Sherman Baptist Church. She was a lifetime member of the Wilson N Jones Auxiliary Volunteers and VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Mrs. Colley was preceded in death by her husband Jack after 48 years of marriage, parents, brother Tommy and two sisters Phyllis Wells and Mary Tanner. She is survived by her stepson, Larry Colley and wife Kay, one step-grandson, Cory Colley and wife Crystal, and two much adored great granddaughters. Mrs. Colley is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including her special niece, Bonnie Slack, and her devoted friend Don Ersch who helped her through the hard times. Rose had no children of her own but loved many and was lovingly called Aunt Rose by children and adults.
The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 AM Wednesday prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wilson N. Jones Auxiliary. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
