Roscoe Ezell Morrison

Roscoe Ezell Morrison Obituary
Roscoe Ezell Morrison, 79, died Tuesday at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Legacy Bible Church with Rev. Manuel Gardner officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Fisher Funeral Home.
Mr. Morrison is survived by his family, spouse, Gertrude Morrison of Denison; children, Steven Morrison of Pittsburg, California, Monica Morrison Holmes of Mesquite, Cynthia Morrison Brownlow, and Bruce Homes of Dallas; 15 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and one great grandson; brother, Harold Morrison of Sherman; and sister, Theatta McNealy of Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019
