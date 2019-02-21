|
Rose Ann Wesson, age 70, of Sherman, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home in Sherman.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W. Van AlstynePkwy.Van Alstyne. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
She is survived by her husband David Atkins of Sherman; sons Robert and Steve Wesson, both of Sherman; two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019
