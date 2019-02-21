Home

Rose Ann Wesson

Rose Ann Wesson Obituary
Rose Ann Wesson, age 70, of Sherman, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home in Sherman.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W. Van AlstynePkwy.Van Alstyne. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
She is survived by her husband David Atkins of Sherman; sons Robert and Steve Wesson, both of Sherman; two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019
