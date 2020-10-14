Marie Wright, age 84, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones Saturday, October 10, 2020 at White Settlement Nursing Home in White Settlement, Texas.
Rose was born June 6, 1936 in Tulsa, OK. Daughter of Burwell H. Maysey and Regina Adelaide Galligan Maysey . She dedicated her childhood to the Girl Scouts and graduated from Paris High School in 1954. She attended St. Mary of the Woods College in Terre Haute, IN and later had the honor of becoming the first female graduate with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from North Texas State University (UNT), where she also was in Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. Mrs. Wright married the love of her life, Jimmy Don Wright, on June 25, 1959 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Paris, TX. Marie, or Rose as she was also affectionately referred to, enjoyed a short career working in the Meadows Building in Dallas for the Carruth C. Byrd Family. She resigned from her when she became a Mom. She and Jim started their family in Oak Cliff, TX, then moved to Dallas, then Richardson, TX where they remained 13 years, until 1977 when the family moved to Pottsboro, TX. Rosie was the ultimate volunteer for many wonderful causes she supported, room mother for her kids, helping when and where needed at her wonderful church community of St. Patrick's. Her excitement and love of life and experiencing all of the joys it brings she hopes she has shared with all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marie was a loving wife, mother, "Momarie," sister, godmother, aunt, cousin and friend.
Mrs. Wright is survived by her loving family: daughter, Cheryl Wright and grandpuppy, Pearl of Hickory Creek, Texas; son, Greg Wright and wife, Martha; Noe Hernandez and grandpuppy, Sami of Ft Worth, Texas; sister, Marilyn Maysey and husband Alan Kemp of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother-in-law Jack Wright and wife, Shirley of Grand Prairie, Texas; four grandchildren, George Hernandez Jr., Kimberlie Esteves, Desiree Loya and Angel Hernandez. And 8 great grandchildren-Alexis Loya, Isreal Loya, Isaiah Esteves, Isaac Esteves, Mia Hernandez, Aiden Hernandez, Lilianna Grace Hernandez and Martie Hernandez, two great-great-grandchildren, Addy and Francisco "Bubba" Hernandez, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her special friends, the Floriberto Lara family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burl & Jean Maysey, husband, Jimmy Don Wright and brother, John Michael Maysey.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of the White Settlement Nursing home and Total Hospice for their care of Marie.
And at Marie's request, please wear something colorful for her Homecoming Celebration, red or patriotic red, white and blue is preferred!
A visitation for Rose will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison, Texas 75020.
A recitation of the rosary will occur Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM at St Patrick's Catholic Church,Denison, Texas. A mass of Christian burial will occur Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St Patrick Catholic Church,Denison, TX. A burial following service will occur Friday, October 16, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery, Pottsboro, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church Denison, TX of the Alzheimer's Association
.