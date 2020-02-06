|
SHERMAN–Ms. Rose Marie McKee, age 79 of Abilene TX, died on Thursday January 30, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Progressive Baptist Church in Sherman and a Family Night will be held from 7-8 PM on Friday, February 7th at the funeral home. She is survived by her children, Ronald McKee, Norma McKee Briscoe, Frances McKee, Malinda McKee-Hennie, and Andrea McKee, brother, Herman Gabriel and sister, Joyce Owen. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020