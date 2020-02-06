Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cravens Funeral Home - Denison - Denison
1801 West Morton Street
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 337-0161
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE MCKEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE MCKEE

Send Flowers
ROSE MCKEE Obituary
SHERMAN–Ms. Rose Marie McKee, age 79 of Abilene TX, died on Thursday January 30, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Progressive Baptist Church in Sherman and a Family Night will be held from 7-8 PM on Friday, February 7th at the funeral home. She is survived by her children, Ronald McKee, Norma McKee Briscoe, Frances McKee, Malinda McKee-Hennie, and Andrea McKee, brother, Herman Gabriel and sister, Joyce Owen. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -