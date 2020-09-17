Rosemary Barnes, 81, of Gordonville, Texas was called home to the Lord on Sunday, September 6,2020.
Rosemary was born on March 3, 1939 in Utica, New York to John Harold and Catherine Marie (McManamon) Price. She married Bobby Jolls on November 8, 1984 in Norman, Oklahoma. Rosemary was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, The Woman's Guild and the Red Hat Society. She was a Red Cross Volunteer and her hobbies were traveling and gambling.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Jolls of Gordonville, son David Barnes Jr. and wife, Jean; son, Eric Barnes and wife, Julie; and daughter, Pam Barnes and partner, Kelly Dickson; grandchildren, Alex, Blair, Kathlyn, Brian, Brady and Braden, sister, Marjorie Ellen Gordon, as well as numerous other loving family and friends.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine Price, first husband, David Barnes Sr. and eleven brothers and sisters.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
There will be a rosary held on September 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi in Whitesboro, followed by a memorial service at 1:30 PM at the church. A reception will be held at the church between services.
