Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
ROSEMARY DAVIDSON

ROSEMARY DAVIDSON Obituary
Rosemary Davidson, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, just days before her 90th birthday and Christmas.

She leaves behind her beloved family, three children, Phillip Davidson, Linda Davidson, Stephen Davidson and her daughter in spirit Debi Davidson. She loved her Lord and her Church and demonstrated it daily.

She volunteered at St Luke's Food Bank where she was a member for over 40 years. She was born and raised in England during the hardships of WWII and was very proud of the fact she was able to become an American. She loved dogs which was shown by her taking in many strays over the course of her life. Rosemary cared and loved for people through her countless hours of volunteering at St Luke's.

Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church with Father Donald Perschall officiating. Private inurnment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Denison.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com

The Lord hears his people when they call to him for help. He rescues them from all their troubles. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.
Psalm 34:17-18
Good people pass away; the godly often die before their time. But no one seems to care or wonder why. No one seems to understand that God is protecting them from the evil to come. For those who follow godly paths will rest in peace when they die.
Isaiah 57:1-2
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020
