Rosemary Davidson, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
She is survived by his family, three children, Phillip Davidson, Linda Davidson, and Stephen Davidson.
Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church with Father Donald Perschall officiating. Private inurnment will be hed at Fairview Cemetery in Denison.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020