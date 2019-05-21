Born May 18, 1923 in Port Huron, Michigan , died Mary 17, 2019, in Sherman, Texas.

Rosemary was the daughter of Harold and Viola Wollen. She had two brothers, Harold and Howard. She attended Port Huron High School and Port Huron Junior College, and received her associate's degree in nursing at Grayson County College. She was employed as a Registered Nurse by Wilson N. Jones Hospital in Sherman, Texas and retired in 1985.

Rosemary married Melvin (Tommy) Thompson on May 16, 1944 in Miami, Florida, with James L. Healey, Chaplain, USNR officiating. Rosemary and Tommy were married for 69 years, until his death in 2003.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers; her husband Tommy; and her son Jimmy.

She is survived by the following family members: Larry and Terri Thompson, Bruce and Sonya Thompson, Julie and Rick Roach, eleven grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren.

Rosemary and Tommy were active members of West Sherman Baptist Church in Sherman, Texas. Rosemary was a woman who lived her faith. She was a wonderful wife, incredible mother and grandmother, sweet friend, and faithful servant of the Lord, representing God's Grace in everything.

Services will be at West Sherman Baptist Church, Sherman, Texas on 5/20/19, viewing at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. Internment will follow at 3 p.m. at Westhaven Cemetery in Corsicana, Texas. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 21, 2019