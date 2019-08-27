Home

Rosita Barker


1928 - 2019
Rosita Barker Obituary
Rosita Barker, 91, of Whitesboro, died Saturday, August 17, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Austin. Her cremains will be interred at Hancock Memorial Park Cemetery in Austin. Arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
She is survived by her son, Billy Barker (Carol); daughter, Sherry Dalton; sister, Millie Shepherd (Merle); six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite animal shelter.
Please visit the online registry at www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019
