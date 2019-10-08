|
Graveside funeral services for Ross Franklin Roe will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday October 9 at West Hill Cemetery. Rev. Shane Allen will officiate. Mr. Roe, 78, passed away Friday October 4 at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center.
Ross was born May 22, 1941 in Sherman to the late John and Nannie (Battles) Roe. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was a proud veteran with membership in the VFW and DAV. Mr. Roe worked in construction for many years and was also employed by Brown and Root and the Texoma Council of Governments. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a longtime member of the North Park Baptist Church.
Ross will be remembered for his love and loyalty to his country and family. He is survived by his daughter, Patti Roe of Dallas; two grandsons, Dustin Counts and wife Gretchen of Collinsville and Austin Counts and wife Kacie of Sherman; four great-grandchildren, Brayden, Audrie, Copeland, and Keeland; one sister, Sherry Arthur of Tom Bean; four brothers, Jerry Roe of Tom Bean, Joe Roe and wife Barbara of McDonough, Georgia, Richard Roe of Port Charlotte , Florida, and Mike Roe and wife Pat of Sherman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven brothers, Buddy, Gene, Herbert, Johnny, Glenn, Robert, and Donald.
The family will receive friends from 7 tp 9 p.m. Tuesday at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019