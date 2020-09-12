Ross W. Stoddard, Jr. hung up his spurs for the last time on August 28, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his sleep about six months after he crossed the 100-year mark in February, a life bookended by two world-wide pandemics.
Several months after the 1918-19 flu pandemic had subsided, Ross was born in Denison, where he lived until he was 93 years old. He moved to Coppell, TX four years after his wife of 65+ years, Betty Browne Stoddard, passed away in 2009, so he could be closer to his two children, Gayle Heatley of Plano; Ross W. Stoddard, III of Coppell, both of whom survive him.
His parents, Alene and Ross Sr., who had lived in Denison, passed away four and five decades ago.
Ross was an avid horseman and rancher who was always a cowboy at heart. If it had to do with horses, he loved doing it!
After graduating in 1937 from DHS, he attended New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM and U.T., for a year each;
then Austin College from 1939-41, where he met his bride-to-be, Sherman girl Betty Browne ..... and the rest, they say, is history.
Within a few days after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Ross joined the U.S. Army Air Forces (later USAF) where he reached the rank of SSGT. After the war, he and Betty returned to Denison, which they called home for the rest of their lives together. In 1946, he received his B.A. at A.C.
For over 25 years, he served as a Director of the Citizens National Bank of Denison, and as a Director, President & first Chairman of the Board of the Denison Federal Savings & Loan Assoc. He also was a founder and first President of the Denison Round Up Club and the Texoma Quarter Horse Assoc.; and served as a Director of the Texoma Livestock Assoc. and the Denison Rod & Gun Club.
Throughout his life, he raised, bought, raced and sold horses, dealt in real estate, and bought and leased mineral interests.
Ross was blessed to have many wonderful friends, and spent many decades with his beloved coffee group and deer hunting buddies, who reveled in playing practical jokes on one another.
He is also survived by his children's spouses (Jim Heatley and June Stoddard), along with four grandsons and wives: Sean & Erica Heatley of Frisco; David & Kate Heatley of Carrollton; Brett & Catherine Staffieri of Greenwich, CT; and Ryan Staffieri of Naples, FL.; and eight (truly great!) greatgrandkids.
As an only-child, he was particularly blessed to have Betty's parents, two sisters and their families in his life.
The twinkle in Ross's eyes, and his laughter at all things humorous whether initiated by him, or pranked upon him, will be missed by those who knew him during his century here in this life.
When it finally was time to clean out all of his remaining personal possessions at the nursing home where he resided his final five months, he had reduced the stuff in his life down to a few clothes left for staff, and his last two personal possessions that, fittingly, were still with him at the end of his long trail ride: his cowboy hat and boots!
In light of the current pandemic, the family will have a small, private graveside service in the coming weeks at Fairview Cemetery in Denison, TX, where Ross's remains will reside next to those of his soulmate and beautiful bride, Betty, for the rest of time.
In lieu of flowers, please give your family members (human & animal!) a hug, and leave a story or two or a remembrance of your interactions with him on his memorial site at forevermissed.com
, where there is a more extensive recap of his life story. It will make him smile when he looks down from the King's Ranch in the sky!