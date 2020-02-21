|
Roston (Ross) Douglas Ward, our beloved son, brother and grandson, peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 11th, 2020 after a difficult battle with pneumonia. Ross was always known as that special kid who loved and was loved by everyone he met. Ross was diagnosed early in his life with Asperger's syndrome which is a form of Autism, but that didn't stop him from living a courageous life by working hard to overcome his disability and the obstacles that came with it. Ross was a huge Tom Bean Tom Cat fan. He was a member of the Sons of American Legion Post #368 in Richardson, TX and Sherman Elks Lodge #2280 of which there will be a celebration of life at both organizations at a later time. Ross was an amazing human being that we are all privileged to have known. Ross will be missed here on earth, but we are encouraged by knowing that he is happier now, without pain, and is with his Mammaw and Pappaw again, spending their eternity with God. Ross was preceded in death by his grandparents William Henry and Vera Willingham and Grandmother Rhonda Ward. Ross is survived by his Mother Vickie Clem and Husband Steve of Garland. Father Edward Ward and Wife Cynthia of Howe. Stepmother Penny Cornelius of Newport News, Virginia. Stepfather Russell Smith of Sherman. Brother Justin Ward and Wife Jacqueline of McKinney. Sisters Jenni Inman of Sherman, Casey Carter of Van Alstyne, Christina Hilton of Milwaukee, WI, Stephanie Mackie of Lebanon, TN, Shannon Bissonette of Winter Park, FL, and Laura May of Addison. Grandparents Bergie and Granny (Kenneth and Nancy) Stuteville of Gunter. Grandad George Ward of Sherman. Grandmother, Janet Secor of Sayre, PA. He is also survived by Uncle Terry Willingham and wife Ann from North Richland Hills, TX and many more Uncles, Aunts, Nieces and Nephews, Cousins and the friends that he held close to his heart.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Autism Society of America in Ross' name to support the research of this disorder for the benefit of future generations.
Autism Society of Americas' Donation page;
https://www.autism-society.org/get-involved/donate/or by calling 1 (800) 328-8476 option 3.
We would also like to thank Berry Family Services for the love and care they showed Ross.
Celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Howe. Please bring your favorite story of Ross to share.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020