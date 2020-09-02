1/1
ROY A. WILSON
1961 - 2020
SHERMAN–On January 7th, 1961 Roy Anthony Wilson was born to Mary Louise Boyd-Wilson and James Roscoe Wilson. Roy graduated from Sherman High School. He then attended Navarro Junior College in Corsicana TX. After college he worked for Anderson and Clayton. He was a caring person, and would make you laugh even if you didn't want to. Roy's favorite sports were football and track. He loved the Lord, and was a member of Daniel-Gray C.M.E Church in Sherman. On Saturday, August 29th, Roy transitioned from life to eternity.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Barnett Wilson. Roy is survived by his siblings; Elizabeth L. Wilson of Sherman, Larry LaRay Wilson of Dallas, nieces; Sareaza, Lydia, and Jackie Wilson, nephew; Darron Wilson, and a host of family and friends.
Memorial visitation will be September 4th from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at the funeral home. The Wilson family is under the Personal Care of the Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman, (903) 893-6110. Personal condolences can be made online at www.cravensfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
