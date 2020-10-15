1/1
ROY ALLEN CAPPS
1924 - 2020
PRINCETON–Roy Allen Capps was born May 17, 1924 in Arlington, Illinois to Wright Capps and Tilda Scott Capps. But he got to God's country in Texas as soon as possible. He passed away on October 11, 2020 in Farmersville, Texas at the age of 96.
Roy served his nation in the U.S. Army during World War II. He met his wife of 75 years, Kamila Spackova, while serving over in Czechoslovakia. They were married on September 12, 1945 in Plzen, Czechoslovakia. Together they made a home and raised seven children. He was an automotive mechanic and a Pentecostal pastor. He was a member of the Pentecostal Church.
He is survived by his wife, Kamila Capps of Princeton; sons, Roy F. "Tater" Capps (Kathy) of Whitewright; Roy Allen Capps, Jr. (Jill) of Princeton; Ronnie Capps (Anna) of San Antonio, and Roger Capps of Leonard; daughters, Mary Hawthorne (Paul) of Princeton, Susie Grigsby (Mike) of Honey Grove, and Becky Taylor (Billy) of Windom; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Morris, Betty Ginn, and Carolyn Ware. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, Cecil, Milton, Danny, Larry, John, Randy, and Jerry Capps, James R. Davis and sisters, Betty Shaw, Joan Graham.
Funeral Services will be held 2PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. Pastor David Hardin will officiate. Pallbearers will be Joseph Villareal, James Villareal, Jason Tabor, Brian Capps, Stephen Hardin, and Gary Erwin. Private family interment will follow at Vittitoe Cemetery, Whitewright, Texas. A visitation will be held from 1PM until service time at 2PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow's Earnheart FH
OCT
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow's Earnheart FH
Funeral services provided by
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow's Earnheart FH
201 W Maple St
Whitewright, TX 75491
(903) 364-2215
