ROY J. SMART
1925 - 2020
Roy J. Smart of Sun City, Georgetown, Texas passed away on November 17, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in Vinita, Oklahoma on September 25, 1925 the son of Ida and Ernest Smart. His family moved to Denison, Texas in 1933 and Roy graduated from Denison High School in 1942.
He served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1946 then returned to Denison and worked for the Missouri, Kansas and Texas railroad from 1946 to 1961. During this time he attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University where he obtained a BA degree in Social Studies and Texas A&M Commerce earning a Masters in American History, having graduated with honors throughout his academic endeavors.
Roy was a high school teacher in Sherman, Houston and Leander, Texas school systems teaching history and vocational education until his retirement in 1987. He was an avid golfer and coached high school golf while teaching in Houston.
He married Christine May Shaw in December 1946 and they were married 62 years until her death in 2009.
Roy is survived by a son, Jimmy Smart and wife, Kay of Paducah, KY and daughter Cynthia Smart and husband Glenn of Austin, TX.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm in the evening on November 22, 2020, at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, TX.
A private ceremony will be held at Cedarlawn Cemetery in Sherman, TX where he will be buried next to his beloved wife.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home
2900 Williams Drive
Georgetown, TX 78628
5128632564
