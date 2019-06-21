Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cravens Funeral Home - Sherman
225 W. Brockett Street
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-6110
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Denison, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Lee Carter

Obituary Flowers

Roy Lee Carter Obituary
Roy Lee Carter, 60, of Fort Worth, died June 13, 2019 at John Peter Smith Hospital.
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Denison. A family visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife, Rosetta Blanton; daughters, Dyneka Craten, Rhonda (Brian) Williams, and Miranda (Monte) Cleveland; son, Cory Rogers; siblings, Peaches Carter, Mary Carter, Priscilla Williams, Roosevelt Williams, Jospeh Shaw, Dan Carter, Sandra Oney Davis, and Clara Oney Jr.; and grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.