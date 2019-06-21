|
Roy Lee Carter, 60, of Fort Worth, died June 13, 2019 at John Peter Smith Hospital.
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Denison. A family visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife, Rosetta Blanton; daughters, Dyneka Craten, Rhonda (Brian) Williams, and Miranda (Monte) Cleveland; son, Cory Rogers; siblings, Peaches Carter, Mary Carter, Priscilla Williams, Roosevelt Williams, Jospeh Shaw, Dan Carter, Sandra Oney Davis, and Clara Oney Jr.; and grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 21, 2019
