Funeral Services for Roy L. Cooper, age 78 of Bonham, Texas will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Boyd Baptist Church in Bonham, under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Allred and Bro. Lyn Holly. Interment will follow at Carson Cemetery in Ector.

Roy passed away on February 2, 2019. He was born October 12, 1940 in Hodge, Louisana to Roy Lee Cooper, Sr and Eulah Mae Cooper.

Roy married Linda Carol Daniel on April 9, 1976 in Sherman. He was a longtime member of Boyd Baptist Church. Roy worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 39 years. While still with the railraod, he owned and operated Cooper Lock & Key for over 25 years, and he was ATV enthusiast.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee Cooper Sr and step-mother Maude Cooper Strawn; grandson Nicholas Cooper, great-grandsons, Brayden Hand and Chance Hand; siblings, Daphne, James, Elton, Ferris, Marie, Sylvia, Lorene, J.B. and Leon.

Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Linda Carol Cooper; children Tony Lee Cooper and wife Kim of Durant, Okla., James Edward Cooper and wife Cyndi of Cleburne, Jon Eric Cooper and wife Courtney of Ivanhoe, Daniel Lee Cooper and wife Karla of Chandler; eleven grandchildren, Kristopher, Preston, Nathan, Brice, Emily, Layne, Case, Miller, Ryan, Steven, Britney; seven great-grand children; and a number of nieces and nephews

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Kristopher Cooper, Preston Cooper, Nathan Cooper, Brice Cooper, Layne Cooper and Ryan Hand. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Herrington, Bob Latimer and other members of the Wyoming ATV Club.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 4, 2019 at Wise Funeral Home.

An online guestbook is available at www. wisefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Children and/or Youth Summer Camp Programs at Boyd Baptist Church, 3707 N. State Hwy 78, Bonham, TX 75418 or http://www.boydbaptist.org