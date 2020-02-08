Home

ROY "ROY" MCDONALD

ROY "ROY" MCDONALD Obituary
Roy (Dave) McDonald, 71, passed away Monday, January, 27, 2020 at Carrus Hospital in Sherman, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Masonic Lodge, 2101 S. Austin Ave, in Denison, Texas.
Dave is survived by his son, Andrew, twin brother, Dan; brother, Micha, sister, Debbie Decourcy, companion, Pat Barnhill and several niece and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020
