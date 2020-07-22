Roy Rucker, age 100, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home in Colbert, OK. Roy was born on September 14, 1919 in Colbert, OK to Fate & Kate Winnett Rucker. He was a member of the Colbert First United Methodist Church, Colbert Masonic Lodge, Little Dixie Shrine Club & and The Oklahoma Centurion Club. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Second World War aboard the U. S. S. Duluth. He was serving on the ship when it was commissioned.
Roy was self-employed in his Produce and Pecan Broker business and ran a Produce & Pecan House in Colbert. He and Georgie enjoyed their retirement traveling with family and friends. He loved fishing and Fred was able to take him fishing until the last couple of months.
He was preceded in death by his sweet wife, Georgie Livingston Rucker of 76 years, his parents; Fate & Kate Winnett Rucker, brothers; Fred & Don, his sisters; Mazola Collins, Juanita Bruce and son-in-law; Harvis Rhoden.
Left to cherish his memory is his son; Fred Rucker & wife Janice of Colbert, OK, his daughter; Jane Rhoden of Wagoner, OK, granddaughters; Jana Terry & husband Alex of Colbert, OK, Kristy Nottingham & Keith of Pottsboro, TX, Amy Rhoden of Broken Arrow, OK, his grandson; Steven Rhoden of Wagoner, OK, great-grandsons; Rowdy Farmer of Pottsboro, TX, and Cameron Nottingham, of Pottsboro, TX, other extended family and very many friends.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Garden of Memory Cemetery, Colbert, OK with Reverend Karen Slater officiating. A brief Masonic rite will be held. Interment will follow. Family & friends visitation will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 6 – 8 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the First United Methodist Church of Colbert.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.