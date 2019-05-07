Home

Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
Roy Spencer Zoski


2001 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Roy Spencer Zoski Obituary
Roy Spencer Zoski, 18, of Trenton, died Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham. Coach Keith Kirkland will officiate.
He is survived by his mom, Kendra Cline; dad Kenneth Cline; sister Peyton Cline; nana, Lisa Zoski; popo Chuck Zoski; and great grandmother Alive McBride.
in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to organizations promoting suicide awareness.
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 7, 2019
