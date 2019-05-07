|
Roy Spencer Zoski, 18, of Trenton, died Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham. Coach Keith Kirkland will officiate.
He is survived by his mom, Kendra Cline; dad Kenneth Cline; sister Peyton Cline; nana, Lisa Zoski; popo Chuck Zoski; and great grandmother Alive McBride.
in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to organizations promoting suicide awareness.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 7, 2019
