Rozella Mae (Ludlow) Boyter was a full blood Native American from the Choctaw Tribe of Oklahoma. She passed from this life on November 26, 2020 in Durant, Oklahoma at the age of 85.

Family night will be from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1st at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of her life will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2nd at the funeral home chapel with Pastor Wayne Bailey officiating. She will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 3rd at the Springhill Cemetery in Honobia, Oklahoma. The service will be available by livestream via the funeral home Facebook page.

Left to cherish her memory:

Daughters: Marsilla Dean Sampson Sadongei, Marva Jo Sampson, Dawn Renee' Sampson Aldridge, and Annie Boyter Looking Glass. Five Grandchildren, two Great granddaughters: Brothers: Nathan Paul Ludlow, and David Ludlow Jr. : and sister Geraldine Ludlow Rowell.

Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

