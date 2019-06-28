Rozenna Ann Walker Roundtree passed away June 14, 2019 in Waco, Texas. Rozenna will be missed as a quiet force and a loyal friend who loved to dance and praise the Lord in song. When she could no longer dance with us, God called her home to dance with him.

She was born on September 12, 1948 in Bonham to John Calvin Walker and Billie Jean Anderson. Rozenna is survived by her mother, Billie Jean Anderson of Bonham; brother and sister, Mack Henry Walker of Bonham, and Johnny May Walker of Sherman; her daughters, Rikki Lynn Winfrey of Dallas, Rachel Gilton of Waco, and Nicole Bennett Warren of Pflugerville; grandchildren Rodney Winfrey, Troy Brown, Romeo Brown, Elysha Brown, Mason Brownlow, Johnny Brownlow, Everett Webster and Gabrielle Webster; and her great-grandchildren Mason Brownlow, Jr. and Zaria Brown; along with many other precious nieces, cousins and beloved family. She was pre-deceased by her father John Calvin Walker and sister Cynthia Roundtree.

1 Corinthians 15:58

Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, for ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.

Rozenna Roundtree's Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be

11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, Fellowship Baptist Church 1615 S. Travis Street, Sherman, Texas 75090.

Condolences may be extended at [email protected] . Published in The Herald Democrat on June 28, 2019