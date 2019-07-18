Ruby Elizabeth Tucker, 85, of Sherman, known by most as 'Granny', passed on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.

She was born in London, England, the daughter of George and Maude Fish. Ruby married Jim L. Tucker on July 11, 1953 in Sikeston, MO. She loved traveling and spending time with her family. Fuby was a member of the Sherman Elks Lodge, as an Elkett serving as President for fourteen years, then serving as Treasurer. Ruby spent many of her years working at Johnson and Johnson where she retired.

Ruby is survived by her husband, Jim L. Tucker; sons, Jimmy Tucker and wife Emilie of Pennsylvania, and Darrell Tucker of Southmayd; daughter, Teresa Burbidge and husband Paul of Sherman; ten grandchildren, Angela, Kati, Janeen, Jeremy, Stephen, Heather, Sarah, Zacharias, and Drew. Including addition of fourteen grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Chris Judge.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Arthur Fish.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

