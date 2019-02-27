Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Frances Mitchell

Obituary Flowers

Ruby Frances Mitchell Obituary
Ruby Francis Mitchell, age 73, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Garland.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Progressive Baptist Church with Rev. Craig Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Bell Fountain Cemetery in Ravenna. There is no set time for family visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her sons Leonard Leroy Bevels Jr of Plano and James S. Mitchell of Hampton, VA; daughters, Bridgett M. Bevels of Sherman and Ericka R. Hale of Richardson; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters Lois White and Lucy Luper both of Denison
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.