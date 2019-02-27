|
Ruby Francis Mitchell, age 73, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Garland.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Progressive Baptist Church with Rev. Craig Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Bell Fountain Cemetery in Ravenna. There is no set time for family visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her sons Leonard Leroy Bevels Jr of Plano and James S. Mitchell of Hampton, VA; daughters, Bridgett M. Bevels of Sherman and Ericka R. Hale of Richardson; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters Lois White and Lucy Luper both of Denison
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019
