HONEY GROVE–Ruby Grace Siebenthal, 98, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence in Plano, Texas.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church, Honey Grove, Texas with Rev. Mark Nesbit and Rev. Rondey Stanford officiating. Visitation is 1 hour prior to service.
Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Honey Grove, Texas.
Ruby is survived by her Son and Daughter-in-Law, Stan and Joyce Siebenthal of Plano, Texas.
Arrangements are with Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home, Honey Grove, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020