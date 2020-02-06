Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Honey Grove
803 East Main
Honey Grove, TX 75446
(903) 378-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for RUBY SIEBENTHAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUBY GRACE SIEBENTHAL

Send Flowers
RUBY GRACE SIEBENTHAL Obituary
HONEY GROVE–Ruby Grace Siebenthal, 98, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence in Plano, Texas.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church, Honey Grove, Texas with Rev. Mark Nesbit and Rev. Rondey Stanford officiating. Visitation is 1 hour prior to service.
Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Honey Grove, Texas.
Ruby is survived by her Son and Daughter-in-Law, Stan and Joyce Siebenthal of Plano, Texas.
Arrangements are with Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home, Honey Grove, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUBY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -