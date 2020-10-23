Services for Ruby Charlene Powers Hoover, 96, of Denison, who passed from COVID-19 on Sunday, October 18, 2020, will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman at 1:00 PM. Rev. Joe Ed Goolsby from First United Methodist Church in Sherman will officiate. Friends may pay their respects to Mrs. Hoover from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. There will be a private interment at Cedarlawn following the service.

Ruby was born on June 8, 1924 in Minter, Texas to LeRoy and Jessie Powers. She was third born of five children. She was raised in Minter and attended schools in Deport. Upon graduation from high school, Ruby began her career with Bell Telephone and moved to Dallas. She married her childhood sweetheart, Sam Hoover, on January 13, 1943 and after World War II, they relocated to Sherman, where he was employed by National Cash Register. Sam and Ruby had two children, James, Jr. and Beverly Kay. They were active in their church, enjoyed camping vacations, and lived the American dream with their family.

Sam and Ruby were married for 63 years until his passing in 2006. Ruby remained committed to various programs at First United Methodist Church in Sherman. She was also deeply involved with Key Care Ministries and raising funds for people in need. Ruby loved to garden and do her needlepoint. She loved attending her grandchildren's events and she really enjoyed planning yearly family reunions at her home in the fall. She always had such a sweet smile for everyone she met and will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.