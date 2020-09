Or Copy this URL to Share

Share RUBY's life story with friends and family

Share RUBY's life story with friends and family

Ruby Inez McDonald, age 88, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Homestead of Sherman.

Mrs. McDonald is survived by her family, sons, Warren McDonald, James McDonald, daughters, Melba Wester, Sheila Lora, Critina McGregor. numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery with Jasmine Hester officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store