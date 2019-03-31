|
|
|
CARTWRIGHT, Okla. - Ruby Jewell Clark, 89, of Cartwright, Oklahoma, died Thursday.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Fairview Cemetery in Denison. The Rev. Rodney Sprayberry will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. Sunday at American Funeral Service in Denison.
She is survived by her seven children, Shirley of Achille, Oklahoma, Toby of Hendrix, Oklahoma, Joyce Watson of Denison, Bobbie of Cartwright, Mark of Denison, John of Melissa and numerous grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More