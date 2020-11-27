1/1
RUBY LEE GENTRY
SHERMAN– Mrs. Ruby Lee Gentry, age 90, ascended to her eternal home Monday, November 23, 2020 from the comfort of her home.
A public viewing will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 1 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Waldo Funeral Home (come and go).
The funeral service will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Whitewright, TX. Rev. Corey Battle is the Host Pastor.
Graveside rites will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1 P.M. at Fairview Cemetery in Denison, TX.
"COVID -19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at waldofuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Missionary Baptist Church
NOV
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
