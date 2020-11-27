SHERMAN– Mrs. Ruby Lee Gentry, age 90, ascended to her eternal home Monday, November 23, 2020 from the comfort of her home.
A public viewing will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 1 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Waldo Funeral Home (come and go).
The funeral service will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Whitewright, TX. Rev. Corey Battle is the Host Pastor.
Graveside rites will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1 P.M. at Fairview Cemetery in Denison, TX.
"COVID -19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
