A Memorial Service for Mrs. Ruby Lee Mackey Golden, 103 year old Leonard resident, is scheduled for 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel of Leonard. Charles Wrenn will officiate.
Ruby Lee was born February 25, 1916 in Leonard. Her parents were Judson Lee and Tennie Grimes Mackey. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Leonard and was the pianist there for many years. She was a graduate of Leonard High School and received a Master's Degree from what is now known as Texas A and M University of Commerce. She taught school for many years in Leonard, Dallas and Texarkana. She was a member of the Retired Teachers' Association. She married Alwyn Lee Golden May 30, 1959 in Leonard. She passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Stone
Brook Assisted Living of Denison.
Ruby Lee is survived by her step-daughter: Jane Golden Keele and husband, Alvin, of Denison; her step-granddaughter, Janette Haddock and husband, Crandon of Denison; her step-great grandsons: Jason Haddock and wife, Lorna and Jared Haddock and wife, Jodie, all of Denison; her step great-great grandchildren: Reagan, Presley, Marcus, Elizabeth and Kiley Haddock, all of Denison.
Ruby Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Judson Lee Mackey and Tennie Grimes Mackey and her husband, Alwyn Lee Golden.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Leonard Cemetery Association.
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard is in charge of arrangements and
an online register may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019