RUBY LOMETA BEDWELL
BONHAM–Ruby Lometa Bedwell, age 83, of Bonham, TX passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 while at the Bonham Nursing Center.
Private family chapel services led by Bro. Troy Miles will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Interment will follow at Arledge Ridge Cemetery at 10:00am. Serving as pallbearers will be Dale Horton, Michael Stockton, Cord Myers and Ethan Myers.
She is survived by daughters, Carolyn Jane Beshirs of Platter, OK and Sandra Marie Rogers of Anna, TX; 4 grandchildren, 1 granddaughter-in-law, several great grandchildren and siblings, Brenda Atnip, Lola Fry, and Margie Holmsley.
No formal visitation is scheduled, however, Mrs. Bedwell will lie in state at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel Bonham, Texas from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
