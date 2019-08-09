|
|
Our beloved mother and grandmother Ruby Marcelle Batson, 85, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Monday, August 5, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Batson was born June 5, 1934 in Mobeetie, Texas the daughter of George and Ruby (Merrell) Ruff. She married the love of her life, Raymond Batson. Marcelle was an animal lover. Her great joys in life were her grandchildren, and her belief in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Marcelle loved her church family from Denison , TX and Pampa , TX and would often write scriptures. She also tutored people in reading.
Mrs. Batson leaves behind her beloved family, son, Gary Batson and wife, Sandra of Pagosa Springs, CO; daughters, Jennifer Brummett and husband, Glenn of Denison, TX; Debbie Perrin and husband, Dennis of Olathe, CO; Leslie Nute and husband, Jim of Chandler AZ; ten grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, sister, Sally Bradford of Winnsboro, TX and brother, Geoff Terry of Duncan, OK.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Memory Garden of Pampa with Pastor Paul Nachtigall officiating in Pampa, Texas. No set time for family visitation.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherrfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019