BONHAM–Graveside services for Ruby Lois Myers, age 89, of Bonham, TX will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Willow Wild Cemetery. Rev. Dana Coker will officiate. Mrs. Myers entered into our heavenly father's arms on Sunday, May 31, 2020 while at Mullican Care Center in Savoy, TX.
She is survived by her husband, Harris Myers, Jr. of the home; son, Steve Redfearn and wife Robbie of Mineola; son, Gary Redfearn and wife Marguerite of Bonham; daughter, Sherri Griffith and husband Marty of Lewisville; 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, sister, Geneva Ashley; brother, Kenneth Cotton and sister Joyce Carlton.
Visitation will be held prior to the service on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, from 12:00 to 1:30 pm.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 2, 2020.
