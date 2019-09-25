|
|
Ruby Nell Williams (Bootie), 95, passed away August 14, 2019 in Gainesville, Texas. Bootie was born November 28, 1923 in Hewitt, Texas to K.S. and Bessie Strickland Harkins. She was the youngest of 10 children and a graduate of Waco High School. She married C. Odell Williams (Bill), a classmate on April 4, 1942 while he was on furlough from the Navy. Bootie worked as an office manager secretary in various industries such as oil/gas, insurance, law, and education for over 30 years. Together they raised
4 children. She and her husband loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with their family and friends all over the world. They enjoyed camping with their children all around the country. Bill's petroleum
engineering profession took them to Houston, La Porte, Sherman, Snyder, and Abeline. Together they visited Germany, Panama, Australia, and Singapore. They lived internationally in Jakarta, Indonesia in the 1970's. She was also primary caregiver for her mother until her passing. They retired to Lake Kiowa, Texas in 1985, where they loved being active on several boards for the community as well as at the golf
course and the Baptist and Methodist churches. She had many friends and loved gardening, singing, bridge, and Bible study. Bootie loved entertaining family and friends and it was important to her to leave
a legacy of love and honor. She continued to live at Lake Kiowa after Bill's passing, when she moved in with her daughter's family and then on to Pecan Tree Rehabilitation Center.
She is survived by her children, Angie and her husband Bill (deceased) of Lakeway, Sharon and husband Patrick of Dothan, Alabama, Paul and wife Becky of Frisco, Walt and wife Carol of Midland; as well as
over 21 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 14 great great grandchildren.
Bootie passed away at Pecan Tree in Gainesville. The family would like to acknowledge the kind care she received there until her death from complications with Alzheimer's Disease. Private graveside service was held September 28, in Waco at Rosemound Cemetery.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019