Rudy Lira went home to Jesus on November 9, 2020.

Rudy was survived by his loving wife Rosana, his children, Lucas, Elizabeth and Isabella and brother David Lira and Dora Salazar.

Rudy was born to Theadora and Rudolfo Lira, he was born at Casa Blanca, Morocco, Africa.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, Texas.

