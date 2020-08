Or Copy this URL to Share

Malcolm Russell Cork, 92, of Sherman, TX passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Pottsboro, Texas.

Russell is survived by sons, Michael Dominguez and Mark Dominguez; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter.

Keeping with Russell's wishes, there will be no funeral services.

