Dr. Russell Lee Page Jr, age 77, entered into eternal life Monday, August 17, 2020 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman, Texas.

Dr. Page was born September 26, 1942.

Dr. Page was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

