Russell Patty, 79, of Leonard, TX, was received into heaven on Tue, July 21, 2020 to be with his beloved Jesus. Russell is survived by his soulmate & wife, Rhonda Patty, they were blessed with over 35yrs of marriage and cherished life's journey together.
He is also survived by son, John Russell Patty & daughter-in-law Kristi, grandson, Dalton, brother, Buddy Patty and wife Tommye; his beloved pets, Mika, Max, Shawnee, Skidder, and Ziggy as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, August 1, First United Methodist Church, 206 N Main St, Leonard, TX 75452 to reminisce Russell's beautiful life.
I'm lieu of flowers, donations may made to the Arthritis Foundation
.