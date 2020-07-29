1/
RUSSELL PATTY
Russell Patty, 79, of Leonard, TX, was received into heaven on Tue, July 21, 2020 to be with his beloved Jesus. Russell is survived by his soulmate & wife, Rhonda Patty, they were blessed with over 35yrs of marriage and cherished life's journey together.
He is also survived by son, John Russell Patty & daughter-in-law Kristi, grandson, Dalton, brother, Buddy Patty and wife Tommye; his beloved pets, Mika, Max, Shawnee, Skidder, and Ziggy as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, August 1, First United Methodist Church, 206 N Main St, Leonard, TX 75452 to reminisce Russell's beautiful life.
I'm lieu of flowers, donations may made to the Arthritis Foundation.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
