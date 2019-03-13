Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home - Gainesville
602 Lindsay St. P.O. Box 642
Gainesville, TX 76240
940-665-3455
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Dixie Cemetery
Whitesboro , TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth (Barnes) Adams


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth (Barnes) Adams Obituary
A graveside service for Ruth Barnes Adams, 95, long-time resident of Whitesboro, is scheduled for 2:30 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Dixie Cemetery in Whitesboro with Dr. Eddie Chenault officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home.

Mrs. Barnes passed away March Saturday 9, 2019 in Gainesville.

Ruth was born August 27, 1923 in Horatio, AR to Joe S. and Lela (Hudson) Irvan. She moved to Whitesboro at the age of 5 and attended school there. She worked for Whitesboro schools for over 30 years in various capacities, retiring as the head cook. Ruth was married to Elmer Barnes for 44 years until his passing in 1987. She later was married to Cecil Adams until his passing in 2011. Ruth treasured the moments she spent with children and grandchildren, enjoyed shopping (especially for shoes), made beautiful pieces with her sewing machine, and most recently, loved playing Bingo.

Survivors include: son Johnny Barnes and wife Vicki of Gainesville; son Jerry Barnes and wife Judy of Gainesville; son Billy Bob Barnes of Whitesboro; son Kenneth Barnes and Jackie Barnes of Cedar Mills; seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by: her parents; husband Elmer Barnes; husband Cecil Adams; sister LaVada Maples; and brother Billy Joe Irvan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choosing.

You may sign the online register at www.geojcarroll.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now