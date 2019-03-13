A graveside service for Ruth Barnes Adams, 95, long-time resident of Whitesboro, is scheduled for 2:30 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Dixie Cemetery in Whitesboro with Dr. Eddie Chenault officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home.



Mrs. Barnes passed away March Saturday 9, 2019 in Gainesville.



Ruth was born August 27, 1923 in Horatio, AR to Joe S. and Lela (Hudson) Irvan. She moved to Whitesboro at the age of 5 and attended school there. She worked for Whitesboro schools for over 30 years in various capacities, retiring as the head cook. Ruth was married to Elmer Barnes for 44 years until his passing in 1987. She later was married to Cecil Adams until his passing in 2011. Ruth treasured the moments she spent with children and grandchildren, enjoyed shopping (especially for shoes), made beautiful pieces with her sewing machine, and most recently, loved playing Bingo.



Survivors include: son Johnny Barnes and wife Vicki of Gainesville; son Jerry Barnes and wife Judy of Gainesville; son Billy Bob Barnes of Whitesboro; son Kenneth Barnes and Jackie Barnes of Cedar Mills; seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.



Ruth was preceded in death by: her parents; husband Elmer Barnes; husband Cecil Adams; sister LaVada Maples; and brother Billy Joe Irvan.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choosing.



Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019