Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Chapel
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX
Ruth Alice (Borland) Davis

Obituary

Ruth Alice (Borland) Davis Obituary
Ruth Alice Borland Davis, 96, died Tuesday February 19, 2019 in Dallas.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Chapel in Leonard with. Rev Scott and Reagan Gilland of Lovers Lane Methodist Church in Dallas officiating.
She is survived by her sons Col. James Walter Davis, Jr, USMC, Retired (Susan) and Joseph Redmon Davis (Rondi); her grandchildren Meredith Mulhern, Genevieve Davis, and Alice Davis; great-grandchildren Evelyn Mulhern and Thomas Mulhern; and brother Walter (Bette) Borland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Bill Davis Scholarship Fund at the Leonard High School.
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
