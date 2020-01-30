|
Funeral Services for Ruth Ann Barnet, age 80, of Bonham, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Boyd Baptist Church in Bonham, Texas under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Pastors Mike Allred and Jerry Clements will officiate. Bro. Rex Jackson will be the minister of music. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman, Texas. Ruth Ann's son, Barry Barnet, and grandsons will officiate at the graveside. Ruth Ann passed away early Sunday morning, January 26, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Gail Barnet of Bonham, Texas; son, Barry Barnet and wife Linda of El Campo, Texas; daughter-in-law, Laurel Mence and husband Kyle of Sherman, Texas; 3 grandchildren
The family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Home on Wednesday night, January 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. for visitation.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020