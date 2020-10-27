Ruth Barbara (Pfeifer) Taliaferro was born June 4, 1936 in Alamo, Texas. She was embraced into heaven by our Lord and Savior October 22, 2020.
Ruth was raised in a large, loving family in South Texas. Being one of eleven children, her childhood home was always busy and filled with love. She would often share stories growing up with her four older brothers and six sisters. This environment of caring for one another helped grow in her a strong desire to care for others, which remained with her the entirety of her life. After high school she attended Nursing school and went on to become a surgical nurse. She also worked around the country, spending time in Missouri, California and Maine.
She finally settled in Houston where she met the love of her life, Norm Taliaferro, whom she married January 26, 1974. She often said her life really began when she met him and after they had their son, Daniel Taliaferro. She loved being a mother and was a stay-at-home mom for several years. After Danny was older, she went back to work as the school nurse for Northside Elementary, where she remained working until her retirement. After retiring, she enjoyed spending as much time with her three grandchildren as she could.
Ruth had an unwavering faith in God and was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. She served many years as a Eucharistic minister and attended church regularly.
Ruth Taliaferro was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norm Taliaferro and her siblings, Steve Pfeifer, Ronnie Pfeifer, Charles Pfeifer, Fr. James Pfeifer OMI, Catherine Haden, and Mary Pawlik.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Taliaferro; daughter-in-law, Beth Taliaferro; grandchildren Wyatt, Connor and Madelyn Taliaferro; as well as her sisters, Virginia Jarzombek, Lucille Meyer, and Maggie Albert; and countless nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown. A rosary and prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Helen Catholic Church in Georgetown. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery in Georgetown.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Cancer Research.
