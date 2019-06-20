Home

AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street P.O. Box 2254
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
Sherman, TX
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
Ruth Carolyn (Stover) Graley


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Carolyn (Stover) Graley Obituary
Ruth Carolyn Graley was called into our Lord's arms on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was born Ruth Carolyn Stover in Leon, WV on September 28, 1942 to parents Merlin and Macy Stover. The Lord blessed us all by giving Carolyn a servant's heart which she used selflessly to minister to all of those around her.
Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her surviving husband, Gary; children, Patricia Crews and husband Derek of Pottsboro, Suzanne Flovin of Denison and Gary Graley and wife Jennifer of Pottsboro; and grandchildren: Joshua, Daniel, Rebecca, Rachel, Jordan, Hannah and Autumn; and great-grandchildren: Nolan, Wyatt, Heidi Ruth, Gabriel and Finnegan. She is also survived by her four brothers, Joe, Steve, Mike and Jerry. We take great comfort that she is with our Heavenly Father and those family members who have gone home before her.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m. at Grace Bible Church in Sherman. A celebration of her life will be held afterwards at 11 a.m., with graveside service following at Hagerman Cemetery in Pottsboro.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservicefh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 20, 2019
